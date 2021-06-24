Maker Market Cap Reaches $2.21 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Maker has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $143.17 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2,229.91 or 0.06437155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00054456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00606558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,423 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

