Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

MANU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of MANU opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.80 million, a P/E ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $4,738,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 167,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

