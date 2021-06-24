Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.86.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CSFB cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Manulife Financial to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total value of C$57,869.57. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,897.95. Insiders have sold 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 over the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.18. 5,802,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.58. The firm has a market cap of C$46.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$17.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$15.00 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.95%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

