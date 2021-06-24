Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $27.61 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

