Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 6.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.46. Approximately 151,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,615,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.