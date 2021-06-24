Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report sales of $2.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $10.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $12.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.26 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $52.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

MRNS traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 212,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,795. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

