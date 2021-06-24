Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $137.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

