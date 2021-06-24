Martin Currie Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Masimo accounts for approximately 4.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.89% of Masimo worth $112,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Masimo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.96. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,198. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

