Martin Currie Ltd. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 694.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,716,000 after purchasing an additional 564,584 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,610. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

