Martin Currie Ltd. Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for approximately 2.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $70,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMD traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.29. 2,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $245.15. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

