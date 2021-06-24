Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 3,900 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 869,379 shares of company stock worth $53,594,399 and sold 669,822 shares worth $40,671,003. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

