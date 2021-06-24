Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 15,728 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

