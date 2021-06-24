Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,532 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.