Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,563 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Avangrid by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.