Martingale Asset Management L P Has $706,000 Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

