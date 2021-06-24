Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of Beazer Homes USA worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BZH opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $644.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

