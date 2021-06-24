Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 2,030,232 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.05% of WisdomTree Investments worth $50,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 223,472 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.18 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $924.48 million, a P/E ratio of -56.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

