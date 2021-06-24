Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 1,378,760 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,378,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,033. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $36.90 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

