Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,872 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Silgan were worth $38,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Silgan stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

