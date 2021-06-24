Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.97% of Douglas Emmett worth $53,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

