Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 83,374 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,374 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $44,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 22.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after buying an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,187,000 after buying an additional 60,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,039,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

