Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 945,136 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 945,136 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.96% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $40,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIMO. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SIMO stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.