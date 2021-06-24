Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

MMX stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.11. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 2,512,087 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 720,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

