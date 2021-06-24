Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Trading 7.4% Higher

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 25,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 44,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

