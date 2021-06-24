Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 58,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 802,161 shares.The stock last traded at $19.66 and had previously closed at $18.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAXN. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $670.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

