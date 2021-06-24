McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $268.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $233.24 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

