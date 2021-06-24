Mdex (MDX) Trading 21% Lower This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Mdex has a market cap of $793.19 million and $76.06 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00004908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00112170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00172666 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,546.96 or 0.99724538 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 495,207,571 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

