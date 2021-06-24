Medicus Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSAC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 24,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 27,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

About Medicus Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.