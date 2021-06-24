MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of MEDNAX worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MD. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 769,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 36.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 107,139 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,388 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

