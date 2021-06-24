MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

MD stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 46.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,388 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

