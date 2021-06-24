Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.47. 113,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

