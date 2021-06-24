Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MBWM opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $490.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

