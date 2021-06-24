Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

CRVS stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $103.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

