Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 353,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

