Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $110,000 Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,712.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 526,491 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 304,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE:SID opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.