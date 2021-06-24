Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,733,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 180,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,016,992. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

