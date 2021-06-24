Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of MEOH opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.78. Methanex has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Methanex’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after acquiring an additional 633,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

