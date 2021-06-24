Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.20 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-3.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 235,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $49.67.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

