Metis Market Capitalization Hits $3.70 Million (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Metis coin can currently be bought for about $5.30 or 0.00015256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $60,215.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00021080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00610047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

Metis (METIS) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

