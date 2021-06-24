Michael Verhoeve Sells 14,562 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total transaction of C$1,178,502.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,720.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$82.78 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of C$67.16 and a 12-month high of C$83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 96.26.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.60 million. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

