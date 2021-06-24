Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 505,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,332 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 0.8% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $44,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 494,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,759,166. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

