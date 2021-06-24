Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $265.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $266.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

