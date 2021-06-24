MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $360.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $450.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential downside of 34.90% from the stock’s current price.
MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.
Shares of MSTR opened at $553.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $563.16.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
