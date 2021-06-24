MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Lowered to $360.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $450.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential downside of 34.90% from the stock’s current price.

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

Shares of MSTR opened at $553.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $563.16.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

