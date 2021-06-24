Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,746 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $361.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.90. The company has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

