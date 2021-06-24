Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 128,861 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 187.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,018,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,688,000 after acquiring an additional 92,615 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 316,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,979,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

