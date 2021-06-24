Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 188,077 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 261.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,077 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.05% of Haynes International worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Haynes International by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Haynes International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Haynes International by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Haynes International by 93.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

