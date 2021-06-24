Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 118,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $73,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 15,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 27.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 427,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

