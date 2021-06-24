Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 281.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Rogers worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,893,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,842,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

NYSE ROG opened at $191.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.11. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

