Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.72 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,443 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Summit Materials worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Summit Materials by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

