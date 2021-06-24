Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 322,477 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,477 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

OPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

